Video: Migrant Workers Beaten Up On Train In Tamil Nadu

A man was seen abusing three migrant workers and assaulting them on a moving train in Tamil Nadu. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The Tamil Nadu railway police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are on the lookout for the man who is currently missing.

"Government Railway Police Tamil Nadu has registered an FIR against the accused persons under relevant provisions of law. Perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book," the railway police said in a statement.

In the video, the man can be seen verbally and physically abusing migrant workers in what appears to be inside a packed unreserved compartment of a moving train. The man asks one of the travellers if he was "Tamil or Hindi". He then proceeds to assaults him and a couple of his co-passengers despite calls to stop.

The man reportedly accused the migrant workers of stealing away the jobs of local people in Tamil Nadu.

Further investigations are underway.