Video: Madhya Pradesh Official Swallows Rs 5,000 He Took As Bribe On Spotting Cops

The man was taken to the hospital for a check-up

An official of the revenue department in Madhya Pradesh's Katni swallowed money he had taken as a bribe after spotting a team of the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE), an official said.

The incident took place on Monday when patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 5,000 as a bribe in his private office as part of a trap laid by authorities, SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said.

"A man from the Barkheda village had complained to us, accusing Gajendra Singh of seeking a bribe. After taking the money, Mr Singh spotted the SPE team and swallowed it. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he is fine," the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the police said.