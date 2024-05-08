Video: Madhya Pradesh Man Prays At Temple, Then Throws Bombs At House

The incident occurred near the Bharat Krishi Samaj School in the Ghamapur area of Jabalpur.

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur threw bombs and fired shots at a house to threaten the residents who refused to pay him 'security money', police said. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera which was installed in the area.

The incident occurred near the Bharat Krishi Samaj School in the Ghamapur area of Jabalpur on Tuesday, where the man identified as Anand Thakur attempted to spread panic by throwing bombs at a house.

The CCTV footage capturing this incident shows the suspect carrying bombs in both hands as he walks, and upon reaching the residence, he throws bombs one after the other. While one bomb failed to detonate, the other exploded, emitting clouds of smoke that spread from inside the house to its surroundings.

Before the bombing attempt, Thakur paid homage at a nearby temple. Following the ritual, he proceeded to pass by the residence of Maan Singh Thakur, where he threw one bomb after another.

According to the police, Thakur is notorious in the area for extorting protection money, intimidating not only residents but also businessmen.

A formal complaint was lodged at Ghamapur Police Station by the residents, and a search operation is underway to track down Thakur.