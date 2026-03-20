Video: Leopard Sparks Panic In Mumbai, Scales School Wall And Attacks Dog

Panic gripped Mumbai's Bhandup area after a leopard was spotted moving inside a residential locality, with the entire incident captured on CCTV.

The big cat was spotted near Amar Kor School, where it scaled the boundary wall and quietly moved into the neighbourhood in the early hours.

CCTV footage shows the leopard entering the area around 3:28 am and launching a sudden attack on a stray dog. While attempting to carry it away, the animal lost balance and fell off the wall.

The sighting has triggered fear among residents, who have urged authorities to trace and capture the big cat at the earliest.