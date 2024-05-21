Video: Karnataka Doctor Examines Patient Using Mobile Torch Amid Power Cut

The video was shared on X by the BJP

A doctor treating a patient using the flashlight of a mobile phone in a government hospital in Chitradurga district in the state prompted the BJP to attack the ruling Congress government on Tuesday, calling it 'Darkness Bhagya'.

According to sources, the area is affected by power cuts for the past one week and the hospital is no exception.

The BJP's 'Darkness Bhagya' jibe is apparently aimed at the ruling Congress' scheme of providing free electricity up to 200 units under its 'Gruha Jyoti' to households.

The BJP called it 'Darkness Bhagya' gifted as another 'guarantee' on the completion of one year of Siddaramaiah's government. The party also shared the video on its 'X' handle.

The video shows a doctor treating a patient at the hospital at Molakalmuru taluk in Chitradurga district using the flashlight of a mobile phone and the medical store depends on patients' mobile phone's flash light to give them medicines.

"One year guarantee 'Darkness Bhagya' It's a gift from Congress government in Karnataka which is celebrating the completion of one year in the office! Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached such a dire situation that even hospitals are not supplied with electricity. Treasury is empty, and there is no electricity! This is a 'Chombu' (round water pot) and 'Chippu' (coconut shell) government!", the BJP said on 'X'.

The Congress had called the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'Chombu' government, symbolising emptiness.

In retaliation, the BJP launched a drive calling the Siddaramaiah regime as 'Chippu' government. Chippu depicts uselessness.

