Injured In Crash, Karnataka Man Given Stitches Under Flashlight At Hospital

A man injured in a road accident was given stitches under the light from mobile phone flashlights in a government hospital in Karnataka's Ballari. The incident, which took place on February 13, was recorded on camera and the video is viral on social media.

The patient had suffered minor injuries in a road accident and was rushed to the hospital's emergency ward. However, in the middle of treatment, a sudden power outage plunged the ward into darkness. With no immediate backup, the attending doctors had no choice but to rely on a mobile flashlight to complete the procedure.

The power cut lasted for about 15 minutes, disrupting emergency services at the hospital. Medical Superintendent Shiva Nayak confirmed the incident to NDTV, explaining that the power supply had been fluctuating throughout the evening.

"On February 13, there were a lot of power fluctuations in the evening and the automatic power restore system was not working properly, so it took 5 minutes to repair it and this video is from that time," Mr Nayak told NDTV.

The video also shows other patients in the emergency ward while doctors, nurses and other individuals work under flashlights from mobile phones.