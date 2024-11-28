On Camera, Man Lunges At Nurse With Knife In Hospital, She Fends Off Attack

The accused has been identified as Prakash Jadhav

A man takes a long knife out of a cloth bag and furiously starts attacking a nurse at a hospital, shows a horrifying video which is now in wide circulation on social media. The incident happened in Karnataka's Belagavi town almost a month ago on October 30. However, the video of the act has emerged online only recently.

As the man, with a surgical mask on, catches the nurse unawares and attacks her with a big knife, she immediately defends herself and manages to get hold of the attacker's hand, shows the video. The hospital staff also came to her rescue, defusing the situation before it turned worse.

The accused has been identified as Prakash Jadhav. He allegedly wanted to marry the nurse but she refused. Furious over her refusal, Prakash attacked her in a fit of rage. He was arrested the same day of the attack and a case under sections related to attempted murder has been filed against him.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old teacher was hacked to death at a government school in Tamil Nadu by a man who wanted to marry her. He allegedly killed her for refusing to marry him. The incident happened in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on November 20.