Karnataka Doctor Assaulted After Woman Claims She Was Inappropriately Touched

A doctor has been assaulted in Karnataka's Vijayapura allegedly for inappropriately touching a woman during a scan.

The woman patient, who was pregnant, underwent a scan at the Vijayapura District Hospital on April 9. Later, she reportedly told her husband that the doctor had touched her inappropriately during the procedure.

Her husband and his friend barged into the hospital and assaulted the doctor, a postgraduate student of radiology. The doctor, however claimed that he was doing his job and denied any inappropriate behaviour

The incident sparked a protest by the doctors inside the hospital. They demanded security, arguing that it wouldn't have been possible to conduct the scan without touching the woman. Medical services were hit for couple of hours.

The police are investigating the matter.

