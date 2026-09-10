Video: Jaipur Woman Blocks Road To Film Argument, Ambulance Carrying Patient Stuck Behind Her

A woman in Jaipur has sparked outrage on social media after a video showed her car blocking a road while she appeared to film a confrontation, with an ambulance stuck in the traffic behind her and its siren blaring. The incident was reportedly recorded near the HP Petrol Pump on Panchyawala–Vaishali Marg West in Jaipur. A video shared on Instagram by Lokendra Sharma shows the woman sitting in the driver's seat of a car with the door open while holding her phone and recording what was happening around her.

As traffic began piling up behind the vehicle, an ambulance could be seen stuck among the cars. Its siren continued to blare as the driver tried to find a way through the congested stretch. According to Sharma, the ambulance was carrying a heart patient and was unable to move because of the traffic. He said the woman appeared to be recording an argument with another driver when the ambulance was waiting behind her.

The video captures the man filming the scene questioning why the woman continued to record while the emergency vehicle remained stuck. He then turns the camera towards the ambulance, highlighting its flashing lights and blaring siren as vehicles remain crowded around it.

"Your video, your argument — it could have waited for 2 minutes. But that ambulance couldn't. Inside that ambulance, someone's life is at risk. No family wants to see their loved one suffer or die inside a van just because we blocked the road for content," he wrote.

Watch the video here:

He also urged people to give priority to emergency vehicles. "This is not to shame anyone. This is just to say — next time please make sure you do the right thing ma'am. Give way to the ambulance first, everything else can wait," he added.

The incident has drawn strong reactions online, with several social media users criticising the woman for recording over giving way to the ambulance. Some users also tagged the official Jaipur Police account and called for action.

One user wrote, "It's a criminal offence.. should be reported to police."

Another said, "Drivers licences suspension for 2 years. Plus fine. Jail term If anything happens to the patient.."