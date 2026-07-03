On CCTV, Woman Steals Jewellery, Threatens To Remove Clothes When Caught

A woman who stole jewellery from the bedroom of a house in Jaipur found herself trapped with the gate locked. To escape from the situation when confronted by the house owner, she threatened to take off her clothes and call the police, alluding to the possibility of filing a false case.

The owner of the house in Jaipur's Muhana neighbourhood took a video of her shouting and threatening him.

The police said they got a complaint about the theft of jewellery and cash from the house some days ago. The house owner then installed CCTV cameras for security and surveillance.

On Thursday, while on an outing with his family, he checked the CCTV footage on his mobile phone. It showed a woman entering the bedroom and opening a cupboard. She took out a small box, kept it on the bed and went through its contents, most of which were jewelleries.

The woman threatens to tear off her clothes when confronted by the house owner

The house owner immediately dialled a neighbour to inform about the matter and had the main gate locked. He also rushed back home.

The woman, trapped inside the house, confronted the house owner and his neighbour.

"I will tear off my clothes. Police will catch you," she was heard saying in the video taken by the house owner.

The police soon reached the house and brought the situation under control. A case has been filed against her based on the house owner's complaint.