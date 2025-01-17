Video: IndiGo Passenger Slams Crew For "Unprofessional Behaviour" During Flight Delay, Airline Reacts

A Kolkata-based passenger recently took to social media to express his disappointment with IndiGo airline's handling of a delayed flight. Sharing a video on LinkedIn of a heated exchange with the cabin crew, Ritham Bhattacharjee slammed the airline over the "unprofessional behaviour" of the crew members while handling a flight that was delayed for five hours. The incident took place on a flight from Kolkata to Chenna on January 6. In the caption of the post, Mr Bhattacharjee revealed that passengers were kept inside the aircraft throughout the delay, with minimal compensation provided - a packet of chips and cookies.

"The CCU-MAA (Chennai to Kolkata) flight was delayed by five hours. To add insult to injury, the compensation offered was a paltry packet of chips and a single cookie. Passengers were forced to remain seated inside the aircraft the entire time, which is simply unacceptable," Mr Bhattacharjee wrote.

In the following lines, he accused the cabin crew of being "extremely uncooperative and rude". "The customer attendants and air hostesses on both flights displayed unprofessional behavior. Specifically, the attendees named Eram and team on the return flight were extremely uncooperative and rude," he said.

Mr Bhattacharjee further expressed shock over this experience and demanded immediate action to resolve the matter. "It seems that IndiGo's focus on being a low-cost airline has come at the expense of customer satisfaction. I request that you take immediate action to address these issues and provide better training to your staff. I hope that in the future, Indigo will prioritize customer experience and provide services that meet the expectations of its loyal customers," he remarked.

Once the post gained traction online, IndiGo replied with a standard apology, stating, "This is not the kind of experience we'd like our customers to have. Please allow us some time to connect with you."

Also Read | Air India Passenger Claims Airline Downgraded Him To Economy Class, Gave Seat To Pilot

The airline also argued that the crew member provided refreshments and water as compensation. "We understand the inconvenience caused by the flight delay due to adverse weather conditions in Kolkata. As part of our efforts to keep everyone informed, travel advisories were shared, and notifications were sent to the registered contact number. Our crew also ensured that refreshments were provided, and water was served multiple times during the wait," the airline responded.

However, despite the apology, Mr Bhattacharjee's prompted strong reactions from social media users. "It has been lately the case with Indigo Airlines, The services have been degraded to a level that it has been the last choice for us to Travel," wrote one user.

"For me also I have the same experience from a flight from Doha. Even after asking for some water it takes about 30 minutes to reach us. And served in small paper cups. I won't travel again in indigo anymore," said another. "This seems to be the new normal with airlines prioritising cost-cutting over customer care," remarked a third user.