Air India Passenger Claims Airline Downgraded Him To Economy Class, Gave Seat To Pilot

An Air India passenger recently accused the airline of downgrading him to economy class and giving his seat to a crew member. In a post on Meta-owned Threads, user Nilesh Bansal claimed that he and his four-year-old son were kept waiting for more than 90 minutes even as the Air India crew repeatedly told him that seats were available on the flight. He said that their business class seats were allotted to an Air India pilot instead. Mr Bansal also accused the airline of leaving his son's stroller back in Delhi.

"Today Air India flight AI-2055 downgraded me to economy class, but what shocked me was my seats were allocated to Air India crew and while they kept me and 4 yr old kid waiting for more 1.5 hrs even after telling me that seats are available. Their pilots and more important for them than the customer who has actually paid for that seat. They even left my son's stroller back in Delhi. Horrible experience Air India. Shameful," the Air India passengers wrote on Threads.

NDTV has reached out to Air India, and a response is awaited.

Meanwhile, the post has sparked a discussion on whether Air India was right in giving priority to a crew member over a passenger.

"passenger who has paid had to be refunded and rewarded with something else for giving up his seat for this purpose . After all payment was done and a promise made.. ( if they hadn't done this)" commented one user.

Also Read | Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Warns Against New Scam Which Could Drain Your Bank Accounts. See Post

"They are contractually obliged to fly their pilots business class. I am not saying what happened to you was right but the pilots are worth way more to them than an individual customer," wrote another.

"It is likely that the air india union has negotiated with the airline that their repositioning flights have to be in business class so that they are well rested. This is common in many airlines across the world. That being said they will need to compensate for downgrading. I'm sure it will be sorted by writing to them,' said a third user.

"Complain to consumer forum. Air india under tatas have become a shit show. They were barely about to manage Vistara decently and bit off more they can chew. Now it will take the entire group down into the dumps. Mark my words," expressed a fourth user.