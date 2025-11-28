UP Man Stuck In Leopard Cage. He Allegedly Entered To Take Goat Kept As Bait

A man ended up trapped in a metal cage installed by the forest department to catch a leopard in Uttar Pradesh. He entered the cage to steal the bait goat, triggering the trap and leaving him locked inside for several hours before villagers found him.

The strange incident took place in Umri Dahalo village, adjacent to the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district. A video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

A woman was killed in a wild animal attack on Wednesday, November 26, compelling the forest department to set up a cage to capture the leopard. The officials placed a goat inside the cage to lure the leopard.

It is suspected that the man entered the cage to take the goat, but the door instantly shut. The man, however, claimed he was checking on the situation, got dizzy, and ended up being trapped.

Taking note of the leopard menace in the area, authorities have appealed to villagers to remain cautious and avoid traps or cages set to capture it.

In a similar incident in 2023, a man was found inside a cage in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Speaking with ANI, Forest Department officials said that he entered the cage to take a rooster. In the video, he was seen asking the forest officers to get him out.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A man got stuck in a cage, installed to nab a leopard, in Basendua village of Bulandshahr dist. Forest Dept says that the man had entered the cage to get a rooster that was kept there as bait for the leopard.



(Video: viral video confirmed by Forest Dept) pic.twitter.com/8ujj23I2AO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2023

"We set up the cage to trap the leopard after we got information that the animal had been wandering around. We searched for the leopard for some time before we decided to set up the cage.

There was a rooster in the cage. When the man entered and caught the rooster, the cage got shut. He was freed almost immediately," Forest Department officer Radheshyam said.