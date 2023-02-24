Video: UP Man Enters Leopard Cage To Catch Rooster, Gets Stuck Inside

The man who got stuck inside a cage set up to catch a leopard in UP

A large metal cage installed at a village frequented by a leopard threw up a surprise catch. Instead of the big cat, a man was found trapped inside the cage.

The incident happened in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

A video of the incident shows the man asking forest officers to get him out. He firmly grabs the green metal bars that surround him from all sides as he asks for help.

The man entered the cage to take a rooster, which was kept as a bait for the leopard, Forest Department officials told news agency ANI.

The cage shut instantly the moment he tried to take the rooster, local reports say.

"We set up the cage to trap to leopard after we got information the animal has been wandering around. We searched for the leopard for some time before we decided to set up the cage," Forest Department officer Radheshyam told ANI.

"There was a rooster in the cage. When the man entered and caught the rooster, the cage got shut. He was freed almost immediately," the officer said.

Leopards straying into villages and cities are common. In a recent incident, a leopard entered a court premises in UP's Ghaziabad. Many people were injured in the incident. The leopard was later caught.