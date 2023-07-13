Video: Himachal Chief Minister Airlifts 9 Stranded Tourists Amid Flood

Many people were airlifted by the IAF in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu airlifted nine tourists in his chopper to Shimla. The Indian Air Force also evacuated 118 people from flood-hit areas in the state.

After assessing the damage due to rain and flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul Spiti districts, Mr Sukhu left for Sangla in Kinnaur, where he met families who suffered losses.

A few foreign Nationals who were stuck in Sangla thanked Mr Sukhu for ensuring relief and rescue operations.

"We were elated to see the head of the state personally overseeing rescue efforts," said Taali, a tourist from Israel.

A group of 34 tourists from West Bengal who were stranded at Sangla for the past five days also thanked the state government for airlifting them till Cholling. "We moved towards Shimla from there," said Shonali Chatterji, a tourist from Bengal. "Besides getting medical aid, we were also supported by locals," she said.

Local resident Pankaj Negi, who was to join duty in Gujarat, and Dara Negi, who went to her relatives in Sangla, had been stuck for a week. Both were airlifted.

The Chief Minster announced to provide immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh to affected people. He said there will also be an option of getting government land in place of lost property.

Mr Sukhu asked for construction of concrete walls along Tong-Tong Che Nallah. This nallah causes major damage during monsoon.

The Chief Minister spoke with victims of flash floods at Sangla and Kuppa barrage and assured every aid from the government. He directed the district administration to ensure that people who have suffered losses are fairly compensated.