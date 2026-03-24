Watch: Goa Police Book 22-Year-Old After Fortuner Gets Stuck At Vagator Beach

A 22-year-old tourist has been booked after his SUV got stuck in the sand at Vagator beach in Goa's Anjuna on March 22. According to Goa police, a Toyota Fortuner bearing Gujarat registration was driven onto the sandy shoreline and into the water, reportedly for a "DIY car wash" using seawater early on Sunday morning.

The vehicle soon got stuck in the sand and could not be moved. As the tide rose, seawater began entering the SUV, which worsened the situation. Rising waves partially submerged the Fortuner, causing extensive saltwater damage to its engine, interior, and electrical systems. After initial attempts to tow it with a Toyota Hilux failed, a JCB machine was eventually brought in to pull the SUV back to shore.

Visuals showed the SUV partially submerged, with people opening its doors and water gushing out.

Stupidity in Goa over washing Fortuner at beach: Gujarat boys took their Toyota Fortuner onto the seaside to wash it for fun, ignoring beach restrictions. A heavy wave hit, car got swept away and stuck in sand. Later recovered with crane. Driver arrested by Goa Police. pic.twitter.com/Bp3YrmF093 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 23, 2026

Police identified the vehicle owner as Arjun Singh Rawat, 22. He claimed he was not driving at the time and had handed over the car keys to hotel staff for cleaning, The Goan reported.

Anjuna Police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events.

Driving on Indian beaches

Driving vehicles on beaches in India is illegal and prohibited, particularly in tourist hotspots like Goa, as it poses risks to public safety, causes environmental damage, and leads to vehicles getting trapped in the sand.

The incident is the latest in a series of cases where visitors have driven vehicles onto beaches despite clear restrictions. Officials noted that such incidents are becoming increasingly frequent, with tourists ignoring safety norms and driving onto beaches. Penalties for illegal beach driving can include fines, which can range from Rs 5,000 up to Rs 50,000, along with potential legal action for violating tourist place protection laws.

The Muzhappilangad Beach in Kerala is a notable exception where driving is permitted, often referred to as a "drive-in" beach." In 2016, it was featured among the six best beaches for driving by BBC Autos.