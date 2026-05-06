Toyota Fortuner Prices Increased By Up To Rs 87,000; Here's What It Costs Now

If you've been planning to buy a Toyota Fortuner, now is the time to take note. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially hiked the prices of the Fortuner across all variants, with increases ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 87,000. The new prices are effective immediately and apply to both petrol and diesel versions of the popular premium SUV.

After the revision, the Toyota Fortuner price now starts at Rs 34.76 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol 4x2 automatic variant, going all the way up to Rs 50.46 lakh for the top-end GR-S 4x4 automatic diesel version.

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The entry-level Toyota Fortuner petrol 4x2 AT now costs Rs 34.76 lakh (up by Rs 60,000), while the diesel 4x2 MT is priced at Rs 35.40 lakh (also up Rs 60,000). Moving up the range, the diesel 4x2 AT is at Rs 37.61 lakh and the diesel 4x4 MT at Rs 39.35 lakh. The Legender and GR-S trims have seen the steepest hikes, the flagship GR-S 4x4 AT diesel now costs Rs 50.46 lakh, up Rs 87,000 from before.

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Toyota Legender

The Legender and GR-S trims received the highest price increases. The Legender 4x4 AT diesel-mild hybrid went up by Rs 83,000 to Rs 48.29 lakh, while the GR-S 4x4 AT diesel topped the list with an Rs 87,000 jump. These are the flagship variants of the Fortuner lineup and are aimed at buyers who want a more premium, performance-focused SUV experience.

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The Toyota Fortuner continues to come with two engine options. The petrol version gets a 2.7-litre engine producing 166 hp, paired with an automatic gearbox only. The diesel variants use a 2.8-litre unit making 204 hp, available with either a manual or automatic transmission. Toyota also offers a 48V mild-hybrid system with the diesel engine. Four-wheel drive (4WD) is available exclusively on diesel variants.