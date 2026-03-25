Toyota Fortuner Stuck After Illegal Goa Beach Drive - Here's India's Only Legal Driving Beach

A 22-year-old tourist from Gujarat faces legal action after his Toyota Fortuner got stuck in the sand at Vagator Beach in Goa's Anjuna area on March 22. The SUV, registered in Gujarat, was driven onto the shoreline early Sunday morning for what police described as a "DIY car wash" using seawater. As the tide came in, waves partially submerged the vehicle, damaging its engine, interior, and electrical systems.

Local authorities used a Toyota Hilux for an initial tow attempt, which failed, before deploying a JCB machine to pull the Fortuner back to safety. Videos circulating online showed water gushing from the SUV's open doors as bystanders watched. Anjuna Police registered a case against Rawat under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

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The owner of the Toyota Fortuner claimed he had handed the keys to hotel staff for cleaning and was not driving at the time, according to reports from The Goan. Fines for such violations can reach Rs 50,000, with additional penalties for endangering public safety and the environment. Driving vehicles on beaches remains strictly prohibited across most of India, especially in tourist areas like Goa, to prevent accidents and ecological harm.

Stupidity in Goa over washing Fortuner at beach: Gujarat boys took their Toyota Fortuner onto the seaside to wash it for fun, ignoring beach restrictions. A heavy wave hit, car got swept away and stuck in sand. Later recovered with crane. Driver arrested by Goa Police. pic.twitter.com/Bp3YrmF093 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 23, 2026

India's Only Legal Drive-In Beach

Muzhappilangad Beach near Kannur in North Kerala stands as India's only officially permitted motorable beach. This 4-km stretch features compact sand formed by tidal action, allowing safe driving for cars and bikes along the shoreline without sinking. Recognised by BBC Autos in 2016 as one of the world's best drive-in beaches, it draws road trippers for its open views of the Arabian Sea and coconut groves.

The visitors who are at the beach must follow rules like driving at moderate speeds, avoiding high tide when sand loosens, and staying clear of pedestrians. The beach, 15 km from Kannur and accessible via NH 66, also offers swimming, birdwatching, and views of Dharmadam Island. Optimal visits occur from November to February.