5 Underrated Toyota Fortuner Rivals You Can Buy In India Under Rs 50 Lakh

Consumers in the Indian market have a taste for bulky SUVs. When considering a budget of Rs 50 lakh, the first model that often comes to mind is the Toyota Fortuner. However, the Indian market offers a variety of options in this category, many of which, despite being excellent choices, go unnoticed. For those looking beyond the Japanese car, here are five alternative SUVs to consider.

Isuzu MU-X

The Isuzu MU-X continues to be a relatively under-recognised SUV in India. It is powered by a 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces around 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, making it suitable for varied driving conditions. Its starting ex-showroom price stands at Rs 34.53 lakh.

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Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq has just been launched with ADAS features at Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 204 hp of power and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The list of features also includes a 360-degree camera, grille-embedded LED strip, and more on the updated version.

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Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line shares its mechanical underpinnings with the Skoda Kodiaq, including the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Tayron R-Line is priced from Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Meridian

Jeep's three-row SUV is among the underappreciated contenders in the segment. It comes equipped with a 2.0-litre Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission, along with both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options. The SUV has a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 23.33 lakh.

Citroen C5 Aircross

The Citroen C5 Aircross is positioned as the brand's flagship SUV in India. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 174.3 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The SUV is currently priced from Rs 37.32 lakh (ex-showroom).