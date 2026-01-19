Video: Giant Swing Collapses At Madhya Pradesh Fair, 14 Students Injured

Panic ripped through a crowded fair in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Monday evening when a giant swing collapsed mid-air, sending screaming schoolchildren crashing into a wall.

The accident took place around 4 pm at the 'Maharaj No Melo' fair in Jhabua's Utkrisht Maidan, where students from a local school had climbed onto a dragon-shaped, boat-style swing, popularly known as the 'Columbus Swing'. Within seconds, the ride collapsed while in motion and crashed into a wall behind. Several students were on the swing when it collapsed. Children were seen hanging from the broken structure before desperately climbing down.

Videos of the terrifying moment have since surfaced, capturing the screams, the dangling bodies, and the frantic rush to rescue the injured. At least 14 students were hurt in the fall. Two girls sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital, while others escaped with fractures and bruises. Doctors said the injured are stable, though the critically injured girls remain under close observation.

Eyewitnesses allege that the swing was dangerously overloaded, with far more children allowed on than its safe capacity. "It looked weak even before the accident," said a local resident, adding, "No one was checking anything. The swing just gave up."

Senior police and administrative officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Additional Superintendent of Police Pratipal Singh Mahobia admitted that preliminary findings point to glaring safety lapses. "There appear to be serious deficiencies. The material used seems weak, and overloading cannot be ruled out," he said.

District Collector Neha Meena ordered a magisterial inquiry and formed a multi-departmental investigation team to probe the cause of the accident. Engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the electricity board, along with senior police officers, are part of the probe.

Organised every year in memory of tribal saint Khumsingh Maharaj, the 'Maharaj No Melo' fair has been held in Jhabua for the past six years and attracts thousands of visitors. It features multiple large swings, dozens of smaller rides and temporary shops.