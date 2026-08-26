Video: Fire Brigade Washing BJP MLA's Innova Triggers Row In Madhya Pradesh

"Does an MLA wash his own vehicle?"

Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah said this when questioned about a viral video purportedly showing a fire brigade vehicle being used to wash his Toyota Innova outside his government residence.

The MLA, who also claimed he was unaware of what had happened in his absence, came under opposition fire after the footage surfaced online and prompted questions over the alleged use of government resources for a personal vehicle.

The video, which surfaced on Tuesday morning, purportedly shows Municipal Corporation personnel using water from a fire brigade vehicle to wash Shah's Innova outside his government residence in the Singrauli district. In the visuals, three personnel can be seen spraying water on the vehicle through a hosepipe connected to the fire engine.

The footage quickly sparked a political controversy, with the opposition questioning whether an emergency service vehicle had been used for a politician's personal car. Social media users also raised concerns about the alleged use of government resources for a private purpose.

When questioned by NDTV, Singrauli Municipal Corporation Commissioner Savita Pradhan said she was not aware of the incident.

Opposition Targets MLA

The controversy intensified after Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar attacked the BJP MLA over the viral visuals.

"When needed, fire brigades fail to reach ordinary people's homes to extinguish fires, but here in Singrauli, the BJP MLA has turned a fire brigade into his private washing centre," Singhar said.

He questioned the alleged misuse of an essential emergency service for a politician's personal vehicle and demanded accountability over the use of government machinery.

MLA Defends Himself

Responding to questions about the viral video, Shah initially hit back at his political opponents, saying people should first understand whether the MLA himself had got the car washed. He then attacked the Congress, questioning its political standing in Singrauli and referring to its electoral performance.

"People should understand one thing. Does an MLA wash his own vehicle?" he said.

When asked whether only Congress leaders were making an issue out of the matter, Shah said it was being raised by people who lacked any political standing.

Asked whether it was appropriate for a fire brigade vehicle, which is intended for emergency services, to be used to wash a car, Shah declined to comment directly on the allegation.

"I cannot say anything on this issue. I had returned from Bhopal and had gone to a government school for a cycle distribution programme. From there, I had to attend the birth anniversary programme of BP Mandal Sahib. After that, there was a meeting of the peace committee," he told NDTV.

He maintained that he had not been present at the residence at the time and therefore did not know what had happened.

According to Shah, he had simply instructed his driver to bring the vehicle quickly.

"I told the driver to come quickly. I was not there, so what would I know?" he said.

MLA Suggests Another Possibility

Shah also suggested there could be another explanation for the presence of the fire tender at the residence.

"Who called the vehicle there and why it was standing there should be known to the Municipal Corporation," he said.

The MLA claimed he had heard there may have been a water supply issue and that water from Municipal Corporation tanks was possibly not reaching upper floors. According to him, the vehicle may have been deployed to supply water to the residences of Municipal Corporation functionaries.

"If there was no water in the Municipal Corporation's tank, water may not have reached the upper floors. I heard that the vehicle had come to supply water at the residences of Municipal Corporation officials," he said.

When repeatedly asked whether the use of a fire brigade vehicle in such circumstances would be justified, Shah said the matter should be clarified by the driver.

"Ask the driver what happened," he said.