Video: Courageous Delhi Police Cop Saves Man Attempting Suicide On Mahipalpur Flyover

A courageous Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) has earned widespread praise online after he managed to successfully rescue a man from taking his own life on the Mahipalpur flyover in the national capital. Responding to an emergency call, the Police Control Room (PCR) team rushed to the spot and found a man standing dangerously close to the edge of the flyover, planning to jump below.

SI Anil Sharma quickly assessed the situation and, adhering to the guidebook, engaged the man in conversation. In the now-viral clip. Sharma can be seen urging the panicked man to calm down and slowly gain his confidence.

"In a display of insight, patience, and courage, Delhi Police SI Anil Sharma saved the life of a young man attempting suicide on the Mahipalpur flyover," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Sharma offered the man water and kept talking, urging him to reconsider. Seizing an opportunity, Sharma handed over his mobile phone under the pretence of an incoming call. As the man reached for the device, the officer lunged forward, grabbed him, and pulled him over the edge, onto the road to safety.

"Seizing the right moment, he swiftly grabbed the young man securely and pulled him away from the flyover. His sensitivity and quick action saved a precious life," the Delhi Police added.

Check The Clip Here:

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'He Risked His Life'

As the video gained traction, social media users praised Sharma's commendable action of saving the young man's life.

"When humanity and duty walk hand-in-hand, lives are saved. Salute to SI Anil Sharma's quick wit and sensitivity," said one user, while another added: "This police officer risked his life to protect a stranger, performing a highly commendable act. Hope the department looks after him."

A third commented: "SI Sharma has saved a home from falling apart. His efforts are truly commendable. Beyond government institutions, society needs individuals with such astute judgment and insight. Kudos to SI Sharma."

A fourth said: "SI Anil Sharma, you're a real hero! Calm words, smart distraction & quick action saved a precious life on Mahipalpur flyover. This is the Delhi Police we admire."