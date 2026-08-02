International Space Station Shares Details Of New Plants Sprouting In Space

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) achieved a major milestone recently. In an Instagram post, they revealed that they are growing small sprouts of Red Russian kale and Wasabi mustard greens. These sprouts have been helping the researchers study how plants develop in different areas throughout the space station, instead of inside a dedicated plant growth facility.

"This research is helping pave the way for astronauts to grow fresh, nutritious food on future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond," ISS wrote in the caption.

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See the post here:

Growing plants in weightlessness is critical for the future of human space exploration. On long missions to the Moon or Mars, astronauts will need sustainable food sources and natural systems to help recycle oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Demonstrating that crops can sprout quickly and healthily without Earth's gravity brings scientists one step closer to building space-based agricultural systems.

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Social media reactions

The post intrigued social media users, who flooded the comments section with questions.

"While my plants are struggling on the balcony," one user wrote in the comment section.

"It is amazing seeing the astronauts grow their plants in space! Keep moving forward," said another user.

"This is great news for the field of astrobotany! Keep going; May the plants continue to grow beautifully!" a third user noted.