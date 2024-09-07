Video: Chandrababu Naidu's Close Call With A Train On A Railway Bridge

Chandrababu Naidu was assessing the flood situation from atop a small railway bridge

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been putting in all efforts to work for the relief of flood-ravaged people in the state, which also included surveying a swollen rivulet from a railway bridge when a train whizzed by.

Following the unprecedented torrential downpours and floods in Vijayawada, Mr Naidu made multiple visits to the flood-hit places to personally supervise the relief work.

Mr Naidu was assessing the flood situation firsthand from atop a small railway bridge in Vijayawada over a gushing rivulet-like water body on Thursday, accompanied by several officials and NSG commandos.

During that time, a train whizzed by, and the 74-year-old, standing by the bridge's railing on a narrow platform very close to the moving train, was unperturbed.

Passengers from the speeding train cheered his fieldwork, who had been wading through floodwaters and riding on boats and bulldozers to inspect the relief work.

