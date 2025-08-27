Video: Man Beaten With Bat In Hyderabad Road Rage, Case Against AIMIM Leader

An AIMIM ward member and two others have been charged for allegedly assaulting a man, with a cricket bat, during a road rage incident in Hyderabad.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon near Savera Hotel in Hyderabad's Bandlaguda.

According to police, Mohammad Zakki, a local AIMIM leader, was driving his car when it allegedly brushed against a scooty. Although no visible damage was reported, the situation escalated when Zakki and his associates confronted the men.

The complainant, Syed Abed, stated that Zakki and two others assaulted him and his friend, Syed Yousuf, using a plastic cricket bat, resulting in bleeding injuries.

The video that has gone viral shows one of the assaulters punching a man's head and face who has fallen off his two-wheeler on the road, and is trying to protect himself. Then, another man arrives with a bat in hand and beats the man on the ground.

A third person kicks and stamps the man even as a bystander filming the incident is heard reporting the incident to the Chandrayangutta police station staff.

Following the complaint, Bandlaguda Police registered a case under Sections 118(1), 125(a), 126, 324, 351, and 352 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Zakki (30), a student and AIMIM ward member and Md Abdul Safi (18), a student. A 17-year-old juvenile has also been apprehended.

Police said the accused were identified through CCTV footage and admitted to the offence during questioning. Notices have been issued under Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) provisions, and further investigation is underway.