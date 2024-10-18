On Camera, Elderly Man Asks Biker To Slow Down, Dies After Being Thrashed

The CCTV footage revealed that the biker reacted aggressively to the pedestrian's request.

An elderly pedestrian died from severe head injuries on Thursday, after he was attacked by a motorbike rider in Hyderabad's Alwal a few days ago.

The incident, which occurred on September 30, escalated after the victim, identified as 65-year-old Anjaneyulu, asked the speeding rider to slow down.

According to the police, and the CCTV footage which recorded the incident, the biker reacted aggressively to the pedestrian's request. After parking his motorcycle, he physically assaulted the man, identified as Anjaneyulu, pushing him to the ground as bystanders looked on in shock. A woman, believed to be the wife of the accused, was pillion riding while a child sat on the bike's fuel tank. Despite her attempts to pacify him, the biker rushed menacingly towards Mr Anjaneyulu and attacked him.

Mr Anjaneyulu was rushed to a private hospital for treatment following the incident. His family reported incurring significant medical expenses in their efforts to save him, but to no avail.

A case had been registered at Alwal Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, IANS reported. The CCTV footage from the road was reviewed by law enforcement, and the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, as investigations continue.