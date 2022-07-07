Shocking Video Shows Car Driven By Learner Hitting Hyderabad Teen

The accident was seen on CCTV camera.

A young woman in Hyderabad was injured after being run over by a car. The incident occurred in the city's Rajendranagar area yesterday. In the CCTV footage of the accident, the woman is seen walking on the side of the road. A Santro car suddenly turns towards her and rams her. She is flung into the air after being hit by the car.

The girl, 16, is stable and being treated at a hospital.

Police said that the accused, a 19-year-old man, also lives in the same locality and was learning to drive.

"The accused from the same colony was learning to drive and went out of control and rammed into the girl. The vehicle, a Santro, has been seized," Rajendranagar police station inspector Nagendra Babu told NDTV.

The accused is on the run.