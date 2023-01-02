Video: 6 Minors Chase After Bike, Stab Man On Busy Road In Madhya Pradesh

The shocking incident, caught on security camera, happened at the Bhanwarkuan area of the city.

Six minor boys in Madhya Pradesh's Indore stabbed a 22-year-old college student on the evening of December 31, 2022, over an argument on crowding the main road. The victim died during treatment, and all the minors were caught. Two of them are class nine students.

The shocking incident, caught on security camera, happened at the Bhanwarkuan area of the city where the victim, Ayush, honked and asked the group of boys to clear the way and let their vehicle pass. Ayush was riding pillion on a motorcycle with two friends. This led to a heated argument, after which one of the minors ran after the two-wheeler and stabbed Ayush, who was sitting last.

The CCTV footage shows a group of boys running after a motorcycle, when at least one of them stabs the person sitting at the rear, and all of them then run away from the spot.

Ayush was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment. All six minors have been arrested, and charged with murder.