3 Stabbed After Fight Over Liquor During Indore Wedding Procession: Cops

Three persons were stabbed and injured in a brawl that broke out during a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Palasiya area when a wedding procession was passing from Clerk Colony square to Badi Gwaltoli area on Saturday night, Palasiya police station in-charge Sanjay Bais said.

The procession was passing through Chitnis community hall when the accused identified as Keshav Silawat, Abhishek Dhiman and Lucky Borasi demanded money from the three victims to buy liquor, but they refused, he said.

The accused and their aides started beating up the victims and one of them took out a knife and stabbed the trio, the official said.

While the accused fled the spot, the others at the scene rushed the victims to MY Hospital, he said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a manhunt has been launched for the missing accused, the official said.

