Man Stabbed To Death After Fight Over Scooty, Auto Collision In Indore

A man was stabbed to death during a brawl over a bike collision in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night in the Chhoti Khajrani locality under MIG police station limits in the district.

The victim was identified as Tushar Sengar (35), a resident of the Pipliya Kumar Ring road area in Indore. Tushar used to work in a micro-finance company in the district.

MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said, "Tushar along with his employee came to the Chhoti Khajrani area to collect payment at around 10:30 pm on Friday. During this, an auto rickshaw hit Tushar's Activa, and as a result, Tushar asked him to stop. After that four people Golu, Adil, and two minors surrounded him and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon."

"As soon as the incident occurred, Tushar informed his father, Rahul Sengar about the matter. On getting the information, he rushed to the spot. The accused also pelted stones at him and he sustained injuries in the incident. Later, Rahul Sengar took his son to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him dead," Mr Verma said.

The accused Golu and Adil are habitual criminals and there have been various cases registered against them in the past. The police registered a case against them and started a search operation to arrest the accused, Mr Verma added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

