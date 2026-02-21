Madhya Pradesh Teacher Shares Class 10 Question Paper On WhatsApp, Officials Clarify Paper Not "Leaked"

MP Class 10 Board Question Paper Leak: A school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district has been suspended and a case registered against her after she shared the Class 10 English board examination question paper on her WhatsApp status. The district administration later clarified that the paper was not "leaked".

The English examination, held on February 17, was marred by alleged misconduct when the teacher, identified as Soni, shared a photograph of the question paper on WhatsApp, reportedly to facilitate cheating. Along with her, the examination centre superintendent and assistant superintendent were also suspended. However, authorities maintained that the paper was not leaked and that the incident did not result in any cheating.

Rajkumari Soni, a primary school teacher, was serving as an invigilator at the Government Higher Secondary School in Tukaithad on Tuesday.

District Administration Clarification

The district administration reiterated that the question paper for the examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was not "leaked".

Officials said the teacher allegedly uploaded the photograph on her WhatsApp status at 9:06 am, after the examination had already begun. As many as 109 students had been allowed entry into the examination centre before 8:40 am, they added.

Despite this, Soni was suspended for breaching the confidentiality of the board examination, and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against her.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Patidar told PTI that a case has been registered against the teacher under the Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examination Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sudam Khade, Commissioner (Revenue), Indore division, also suspended examination centre superintendent Jitendra Kumar Kulkarni and assistant superintendent Anita Dixit on charges of dereliction of duty and gross negligence, officials said.