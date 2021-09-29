Victory Flame Marking India's Victory Over Pakistan In 1971 Reaches Indore

The victory flame was lit by PM Modi in New Delhi in December last year (File)

The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', marking 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, received a warm welcome in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city today. The victory flame was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in December last year.

The flame arrived at Indore's Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) of the Border Security Force (BSF) where it was received by BSF Director General Ashok Kumar Yadav.

Later, the flame was taken to an auditorium where local MP Shankar Lalwani welcomed it and honoured retired Army personnel who fought the 1971 war.

Four Victory Flames, lit from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, were sent to four cardinal directions of the country and they will converge in the national capital in December this year.