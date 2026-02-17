Vevek Agrawal Wedding: All About His Father, Haldiram Chief Kamal Agrawal

Vevek Agrawal, the son of Kamal Agrawal, Executive Director at Haldiram Foods International Ltd, and grandson of the Haldiram Group chairman, recently got married to executive Kenisha Paliwal. The grand ceremony was held in Nagpur.

The luxury ceremony, widely shared on social media as the "Haldiram wedding," featured lavish decor, spectacular fireworks and even a celebrity performance by Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor.

All About Kamal Agrawal

Kamal Agrawal serves as an Executive Director at Haldiram Foods International Ltd, part of the larger family-run Haldiram's business that has become one of India's most recognised snack and sweets brands.

The Haldiram Group, originally founded in 1937, has expanded from a small Bikaner shop into a major food-industry empire with products sold across India and internationally.

Kamal is heavily involved in businesses across India and is currently a director in 25 different companies, including technology, food and beverages, construction, trading, hotels and restaurants, agriculture and allied activities.

Kamal Agrawal's Net Worth

He is a second-generation entrepreneur in the Haldiram family and plays a key role in expanding the Haldiram business. His personal net worth is estimated at Rs 3,900 crore.

Kamal Agrawal Duped Of Rs 9.38 Crore

He was tricked out of Rs 9.38 crore in an investment scam. Kamal invested through Haldiram Group's subsidiary, Om Industries Limited. He put money into a company called Royal Dryfruit Pvt. Ltd, which was run by the Lalani family.

The scammers told him that if he invested, he would get 76 per cent of the company's shares in return. By September 2023, he had already invested Rs 9.38 crore, but he did not receive any shares or any returns from the company.

Authorities later discovered that the accused had faked the company's financial documents by exaggerating the company's profits and turnover.

Haldiram's Turnover

Haldiram Snacks Foods has a revenue of around Rs 14,000 crore in FY24, according to Outlook Business. The company sells more than 400 varieties of namkeen, confectionery, and other packaged products.