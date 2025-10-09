"Very Shocked": Chief Justice Gavai Breaks Silence On Shoe Attack In Court

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Thursday described the recent attempted shoe attack on him inside the Supreme Court as a "forgotten chapter," breaking his silence two days after the unprecedented incident.

Speaking in open court, the Chief Justice remarked: "My learned brother and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday... for us it is a forgotten chapter." Sitting beside Justice Ujjal Bhuyan during the day's proceedings, the Chief Justice added no further comment.

Justice Bhuyan, however, weighed in with a pointed observation. "I have my own views on this," he said. "He is the Chief Justice of India - it's not a matter of joke. As judges over the years, we will do a lot of things which others may not think are justifiable, but that does not change our opinion about what we did."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was also present, condemned the attack. "That was unpardonable," he said, adding that the CJI's "majesty and magnanimity" in treating the incident as closed was "commendable."

The Incident

The incident unfolded on Monday morning, just as Chief Justice Gavai began hearing the first case of the day in Court No 1. According to witnesses, an elderly lawyer identified as Rakesh Kishore, using a proximity card issued to Supreme Court advocates, suddenly removed his shoe and threw it towards the bench while shouting, "Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahenge" - "We will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma."

The shoe, however, fell short of the bench. Court security personnel immediately overpowered the man and escorted him out as the courtroom fell silent.

Throughout the commotion, the Chief Justice remained calm and continued the proceedings. "I am the last person to be affected by such things," he said, instructing his staff: "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me."

No formal complaint was lodged by the Supreme Court. The CJI, it is learnt, asked the registry not to take punitive action against the man. The Delhi Police nevertheless questioned Kishore for several hours inside the court premises before releasing him. His shoes were later returned.

Prime Minister Condemns Act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Justice later that evening, terming the act "utterly condemnable."

"Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable," the Prime Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"It highlights his commitment to the values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," he added.

Within hours, the Bar Council of India (BCI) ordered the suspension of Advocate Rakesh Kishore, describing his actions as "inconsistent with the dignity of the court."

In a strongly worded order, the Council stated: "On the basis of prima facie material, it appears that at about 11.35 am on 6 October 2025, in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court of India, you, i.e. Advocate Rakesh Kishore, enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi, removed your sports shoes and attempted to hurl them towards the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India during ongoing proceedings."

The BCI has barred Kishore from "appearing, acting, pleading and practising in any court, tribunal or authority in India," and issued a show-cause notice asking why the suspension should not be made permanent.

The Controversy Behind The Outburst

The attempted attack came amid controversy surrounding remarks the Chief Justice made last month during a hearing on the restoration of a beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at the UNESCO-listed Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

When a petitioner sought the Supreme Court's intervention to reconstruct and reinstall the idol, the Chief Justice reportedly remarked, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation."

The comments sparked outrage on social media, with some accusing him of disrespecting religious faith.

Days later, the Chief Justice clarified his position, saying, "Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed on social media in a certain manner. I respect all religions."

Solicitor General Mehta, referring to the online backlash, remarked, "We used to know Newton's Law - every action has an equal reaction - but now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction."