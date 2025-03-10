"Verbal, Not Physical Torture, I'm Traumatised": Ranya Rao Breaks Down In Court

Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who was caught smuggling gold bars worth Rs 14.56 crore last week, on Monday alleged she is "traumatised and emotionally broken" as she was "verbally tortured and threatened" in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)'s custody.

Ms Rao made the submissions before a special court, in Bengaluru, which sought to know if she was physically tortured in custody.

The actor ruled out any physical torture. "I was verbally tortured and threatened. I am traumatised and emotionally broken," she said, breaking down in court.

The DRI dismissed the charge and said the entire procedure (involving arrest and interrogation) has been recorded on CCTV.

The developments came against the backdrop of speculation that Ms Rao might have been assaulted during or after her arrest, after a widely-circulated image showed her with swollen eyes and bruises on her face.

Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Nagalakshmi Chaudhary earlier said that a probe into the actor's possible assault cannot be conducted until a formal complaint is filed.

The actor has been sent to judicial custody till March 24 but hearing on her bail application is scheduled for Tuesday.

The stepdaughter of a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ramachandra Rao, the actor was caught smuggling gold bars weighing 14.2 kg, worth Rs 14.56 crore, when she arrived from Dubai at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3.

Ranya Rao, who made her debut with the 2014 movie Maanikya, came under the radar of DRI officials after she made her fourth visit to Dubai in 15 days. It was earlier learnt that she made 27 trips to Dubai in the past year.

Sources said the actor used to wear some of the gold and conceal the rest in her clothing to avoid getting caught.

After arresting Ms Rao, investigators raided her house and recovered gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore and cash worth Rs 2.67 crore.

In a leaked statement, the actor has revealed the details of her international trips to locations such as the Middle East, Dubai and some Western countries. She has admitted that 17 gold bars were found on her.

Besides Ms Rao, two people have been taken into custody in the case - T Raj, who is believed to share close ties with her, and Tarun Kondaraju, another friend who was with her in Dubai, police said.

Meanwhile, Mr Rao has denied any involvement in the crime and said he was "shocked and devastated" by the news of his stepdaughter being arrested on smuggling charges.

In a statement on March 5, the senior cop said there has been no "black mark" on his career and that he was not in touch with his step daughter since she got married four months ago. He also said he was unaware of her and her husband Jatin Hukkeri's business dealings.