Who Is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actor Arrested On Gold Smuggling Charges

Kannada actor Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after 14.8 kilograms of gold was allegedly found in her possession. She was produced before a judge on Tuesday evening and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.
Here is all you need to know about her:
- Rao hails from Karnataka's Chikamagaluru. She completed an engineering degree from Dayanad Sagar College of Engineering in Bangalore.
- Rao made her film debut in 2014 opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep in 'Maanikya' (2014). A remake of 2013 Telugu film Mirchi, Maanikya portrays Rao as Manasa, a woman from an influential family who becomes Sudeep's love interest.
- She has also appeared in Tamil film Wagah (2016) opposite Vikram Prabhu. Ranya plays Prabhu's love interest in the film, which shows an Indian soldier escorting her back home to Pakistan after riots break out in India. is caught in a fix when riots break out in Kashmir and amidst all the protest against the Pakistani residents there, he has to take his lover back to her home, in Pakistan.
- In the Kannada comedy film Pataki (2017), she portrays Sangeetha, a journalist and the love interest of actor Ganesh's character.
- She claims to be the stepdaughter of IPS officer and Director General of Police (Police Housing Corporation) Ramachandra Rao.
