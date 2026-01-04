Last-Minute Call Saves Karnataka Infant From Being Sacrificed For 'Treasure'

A pit was dug inside a house in Karnataka and rituals were underway, when officials burst in and saved a one-year-old boy from being sacrificed in pursuit of a treasure.

The incident took place in Bengaluru rural district on Saturday, where rituals preceding the sacrifice of the infant were being conducted at the house of a man identified as Syed Imran.

Unidentified persons reportedly informed the authorities, following which District Child Protection Unit officials inspected the house and stopped the rituals midway. Near the small pit, items for the rituals, like incense and flowers, were also found.

The child has been shifted to a child care centre and an investigation is ongoing.