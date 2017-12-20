Questions Should Be 'Crisp', Answers Sharp: Venkaiah Naidu To Rajya Sabha Members

Mr Naidu made the suggestion to members after some of them asked lengthy questions, prompting him to inform the members about the decision taken at the business advisory committee of the Upper House.

All India | | Updated: December 20, 2017 00:00 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Questions Should Be 'Crisp', Answers Sharp: Venkaiah Naidu To Rajya Sabha Members

Venkaiah Naidu made the suggestion at the Upper House on Tuesday (File Photo)

New Delhi:  Questions should be "crisp" and answers sharp and to the point, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suggested to the House members on Tuesday so that the Question Hour could be better utilised.

Mr Naidu made the suggestion to members after some of them asked lengthy questions, prompting him to inform the members about the decision taken at the business advisory committee of the Upper House.

"Questions being asked should be crisp and brisk and ministers also should not elaborate the answers. As and when there is a discussion, ministers can add things," he said, urging members to keep this in mind while asking questions.

He said members have raised the issue in the business advisory committee of only a few questions being taken up during the Question Hour where some suggestions were made.

"Please keep it in mind that in future the question has to be crisp and the answer also has to be sharp and to the point," he told the members just before the House adjourned for lunch.

Mr Naidu said that in the Business Advisory Committee, members have requested the Chair unanimously that up to 10 questions should be taken up. Only six questions could be taken up today.

Trending

Venkaiah Naidu Rajya Sabha questionsVenkaiah NaiduVenkaiah Naidu Rajya Sabha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................