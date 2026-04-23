Vedanta Boiler Blast Death Count Rises To 25 As Another Worker Dies

One more worker has died during treatment after the explosion at a Vedanta thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh's Singhtarai, taking the total number of deaths to 25.

The incident took place on April 14 and left several workers with severe injuries. Biswajit Sahu, a worker from West Bengal, died on April 23.

At present, three workers remain critical and five are under observation in various hospitals. Out of the 35 affected workers, only two have been discharged.

A preliminary report by the chief boiler inspector has identified the cause of the explosion. According to the findings, excessive fuel accumulated inside the boiler furnace, leading to a rapid rise in pressure. This pressure dislodged a lower pipe, causing a structural failure and triggering the blast. The Forensic Science Laboratory in Sakti has also independently confirmed these findings.

Sources said the malfunction led to a sudden release of heat and pressure. Workers were caught in flames before they could move to safety. Survivors described confusion at the site, with people trying to rescue those trapped.

The report has been submitted to the district administration and Dabhra police.

Police have registered a case under sections related to causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with machinery. The case names Vedanta Director Anil Agarwal, company manager Devendra Patel and other officials and employees, citing initial evidence of negligence.

"Eight to ten individuals, including Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal and plant head Devendra Patel, have been named in the FIR. If more persons are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added," Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur had said.