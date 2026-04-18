Naveen Jindal Faces Backlash For Defending Vedanta Boss Over Chhattisgarh Blast

Jindal Steel chairman Naveen Jindal is facing a major backlash over his online post questioning the inclusion of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal in the police case over the deadly blast at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh. At least 23 workers had died in the boiler blast at the thermal power plant in Singhtarai. Fourteen others are still battling for their lives.

A preliminary probe has found that the blast occurred due to excessive fuel accumulation inside the boiler furnace that led to a pressure build-up. Police officials told PTI that the initial probe points to lapses in maintenance and negligent operation.

An FIR naming Agarwal was filed at Dabhra police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

"Eight to ten individuals, including Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal and management official Devendra Patel, have been named in the FIR. If more persons are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added," Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur told PTI.

Read: Case Against Vedanta Group Chairman After Blast Kills 20 In Chhattisgarh

In an incident where nearly two dozen lives have been lost, what came as a shock was Naveen Jindal's post questioning the Vedanta boss's name being added to the FIR.

His remark saw a massive backlash, as users slammed him for defending Agarwal instead of caring for the victims' families.

What Naveen Jindal Said

In an X post on Saturday morning, Jindal questioned how Agarwal's name could be added to the FIR before the investigation raises serious concerns.

The tragedy in Chhattisgarh is deeply painful. 20 families have lost everything. Proper compensation, livelihood support for the families, and a thorough investigation are non-negotiable.



But naming Shri @AnilAgarwal_Ved Ji in the FIR before any investigation raises serious… pic.twitter.com/FCXTENN3vs — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) April 18, 2026

"Naming Shri @AnilAgarwal_Ved Ji in the FIR before any investigation raises serious concerns. He is a self-made man from a humble and backward community background who built a global enterprise from scratch. He had no role in that plant's operations," he said, adding, "When accidents happen in PSU plants or Railways, do we name the Chairman? We do not. The same standard must apply to the private sector too."

He also described the incident as "deeply painful" and sought proper compensation and livelihood support for the victim families.

Backlash Follows

Pravesh Jain, Chairman, Paras Group of Companies, slammed Jindal, stating that his post in Agarwal's defence was a "betrayal of the blood on the factory floor".

Mr. Navin Jindal, where is your heart? Twenty families in Chhattisgarh are shattered, fathers, husbands, sons blown to pieces in Anil Aggarwal's plant, their lone earners gone forever. Yet you tweet in defence of the billionaire instead of picking up the phone to your own… — Pravesh Jain (@PRAVESHPARAS) April 18, 2026

"Mr Navin Jindal, where is your heart? Twenty families in Chhattisgarh are shattered, fathers, husbands, sons blown to pieces in Anil Aggarwal's plant, their lone earners gone forever. Yet you tweet in defence of the billionaire instead of picking up the phone to your own government's CM if you are so much concern for Anil Aggarwal @AnilAgarwal_Ved? This is not corporate solidarity, this is betrayal of the blood on the factory floor," Jain said in his reply on X.

"Anil Aggarwal's legal army can fight his battles. Stop painting this as a corporate turf war. Stand with the widows and orphans, Mr. Jindal, or forever be remembered as the MP who chose profit over grieving mothers. Workers' blood is not your PR prop. I don't see you crying or protesting for millions of poor workers. Just enjoy your glass of wine with your rich friends in Air conditioned Drawing room," he added.

Backlash continued with another user stating that it is the owner's responsibility to be vigilant as they own the profits of the company.

"Sir, owners have to be vigilant because they own the profits, set the budgets, decide maintenance spend & safety culture. When top bosses cut corners to maximise returns, workers pay with their lives. Naming the Chairman in FIR isn't unfair - it's the only way to force real accountability," reads a post by the name of Baazigar Bhau.

"Mr. Naveen Jindal, twenty families in Chhattisgarh have lost everything... fathers, sons, breadwinners gone in seconds inside a Vedanta Limited plant. Yet your first instinct is to defend Anil Agarwal?" said another post by 'Think India'.