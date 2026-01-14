Operational Failure Led To Chhattisgarh's Vedanta Boiler Blast That Killed 20

A catastrophic industrial disaster at the Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has claimed 20 lives and left 36 others severely burnt, exposing what investigators are calling a deadly operational failure inside the plant's boiler system.

The scale of the tragedy is staggering. Four workers died on the spot, while 14 died due to injuries in hospitals across Raigarh. Another two victims died during treatment in Raipur's hospital, taking the death count to 20. The victims include workers not just from Chhattisgarh, but also from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

What began as a routine production shift quickly turned into a nightmare. According to the preliminary report of the Department of Industrial Safety, the explosion was triggered by an operational fault in Boiler-1, with a sudden surge in production load suspected to have caused the system to fail. The findings point towards a serious lapse in operational control, raising questions about safety protocols at the plant.

Sources say the boiler malfunction led to an intense release of heat and pressure, engulfing workers in flames before they could escape. Survivors recount scenes of chaos, with workers running ablaze and colleagues desperately trying to pull them out.

The report has been submitted to the district administration and Dabhra Police Station, even as a central investigation team is set to arrive on April 18 to conduct a deeper probe. Officials say the final report will determine the exact chain of events and fix accountability.

Meanwhile, the police have already swung into action. SP Prafulla Thakur confirmed that an FIR has been registered against 8 to 10 individuals, including members of the company management. Investigators say there is prima facie evidence of criminal negligence, and the case has been filed under Sections 106, 289, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).