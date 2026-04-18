Two More Workers Die, Vedanta Boiler Blast Death Count Rises To 23

Two more workers have died during treatment after the explosion at a Vedanta thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh's Singhtarai, taking the total number of deaths to 23.

The incident took place on April 14 and left several workers with severe injuries. One worker died at Kalda Hospital in Raipur, while another died at Raigarh Medical College.

At present, 12 workers are still undergoing treatment.

A preliminary report by the chief boiler inspector has identified the cause of the explosion. According to the findings, excessive fuel accumulated inside the boiler furnace, leading to a rapid rise in pressure. This pressure dislodged a lower pipe, causing a structural failure and triggering the blast. The Forensic Science Laboratory in Sakti has also independently confirmed these findings.

Sources said the malfunction led to a sudden release of heat and pressure. Workers were caught in flames before they could move to safety. Survivors described confusion at the site, with people trying to rescue those trapped.

The report has been submitted to the district administration and Dabhra police.

A central team is expected to visit on April 18 to conduct a detailed investigation. Officials said the final report will establish the full sequence of events and determine responsibility.

Police have registered a case under the directions of Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur. The case names Vedanta Director Anil Agarwal, company manager Devendra Patel and other officials and employees, citing initial evidence of negligence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident tragic and announced financial assistance.

“The mishap at a power plant in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, is tragic. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” he said.