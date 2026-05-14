VD Satheesan To Be Sworn In As Kerala Chief Minister On May 18

Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan and other ministers will be sworn in at a ceremony here on May 18.

The national leadership will invite leaders from other states for the ceremony, Satheesan told reporters after visiting the house of former Chief Minister late Oommen Chandy here on Thursday.

"Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend. The swearing-in ceremony is at 10 am on May 18. All Congress leaders will be present," he said.

According to party leaders, the ceremony will be held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Satheesan said that a decision on other ministers will be finalised soon and discussions will begin on Friday.

He said it was Chandy who gave him most opportunities in Assembly activities when he was the Leader of the Opposition from 2006 to 2011.

"The biggest loss in my political life is not that I did not become a minister, but that I could not be one in the Oommen Chandy government," he said.

Satheesan said he had criticised Chandy multiple times, but the former CM always addressed his concerns.

"He is a big lesson for us. His life is a reminder that we should not forget the poor even when we have privileges while in power. It will always remain in my heart," he said.

Satheesan said that he will also meet former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after seeking an appointment.

The Congress-led UDF won 102 of 140 Assembly seats in the recently held elections in Kerala.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)