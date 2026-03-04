Video: Close Shave For Gujarat Man, Lifts Goes Up While Exiting

A man in Gujarat's Valsad had a close shave on Tuesday as the lift he was using in his society suddenly went up while he was stepping out.

The incident was caught on CCTV installed inside the lift at the Sardar Heights Society.

The video shows the man, who reportedly lived on the ninth floor of the building, entering the lift and pressing the ground floor button. He was then seen leaning on the lift doors as he waited for the ground floor.

After about 35 seconds, the lift's doors open, and he tries to step out. The elevator, however, quickly moved upward as he was exiting, nearly trapping him in the gap between the floor and the lift.

His head, however, hit the lift door, leaving him with a minor injury.

The lift was then reportedly taken out of service.