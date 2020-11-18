PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Vadodara Truck Mishap

Narendra Modi expressed grief over a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over a road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara that left at least 10 people dead and said that the administration is providing all possible assistance to the needy.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident."

At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said.