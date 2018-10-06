Uttarakhand Gets Fresh Snowfall As Winter's Around The Corner

The onset of winters is underway with a nip in the air. (File)

The hill state of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall causing the temperature to fall a few notches, an official said today.

According to the Regional Meteorological Office, the snowfall took place in and around Kedarnath late on Friday for about 15 minutes along with some drizzling in some other places as well.

A senior police official posted in Kedarnath said traffic was hit briefly and people on way to the shrine were asked to stay put as the roads had become slippery.

The weatherman has predicted a change in weather in the coming week with a nip in the air heralding the onset of winters.