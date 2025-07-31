Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Light To Moderate Showers Expected: Weather Office

Rain lashed parts of Delhi, including Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, and the Minto Bridge area on Thursday morning, a day after heavy rainfall in the national capital.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall for Thursday morning in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Bahadurgarh and Manesar are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, while light rainfall is very likely to occur at the entire Delhi-NCR, the meteorological department said.

IMD wrote on X, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR, Bahadurgarh, Manesar) Light rainfall is very likely to occur at the entire Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) and Very Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur over the entire Delhi during the next 2 hours."

Meanwhile, from 8:30 AM on Wednesday to 6:30 AM on Thursday, according to IMD, Salwan Public School (East Delhi) received 42 mm rainfall while Pusa (Central Delhi) received 40 mm, Sports Complex (New Delhi) received 38 mm, and Safdurjung (Southwest Delhi) received 34 mm of rainfall.

Najafgarh (Southwest Delhi) received 23.5 mm of rainfall, Pragati Maidan (Central Delhi) received 22.1 mm, KV Narayana (Delhi) received 20.5 mm, Lodi Road (New Delhi) received 18.5 mm, KV Janakpuri (Delhi) received 18 mm, and Aayanagr (Southwest Delhi) received 13 mm of rainfall.

IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning on Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 30 to 32 Degree Celsius and 23 to 25 Degree Celsius, respectively. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be below normal by up to 2 to 4 Degree Celsius.

