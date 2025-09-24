Monsoon Exits Delhi Early, Earliest Withdrawal Since 2002

The southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from Delhi and adjoining regions a day ahead of its usual schedule, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

This marks its earliest withdrawal from the capital since 2002, when the season ended on September 20. In 2024, the withdrawal took place on October 2, according to the data.

Despite the early exit, Delhi recorded a significantly wet season.

At Safdarjung, the city's base observatory, the seasonal total stood at 902.6 mm – about 41 per cent above normal.

On a citywide scale, Delhi averaged 736.2 mm of rain, 37 per cent higher than the long-period normal of 536.3 mm. The IMD calculates monsoon rainfall between June and September.

"The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, and sections of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir as of September 24," the IMD said.

The capital's seasonal tally was lower than 2023, when Delhi logged 1,029.9 mm, its seventh wettest monsoon on record.

Previous totals include 660.8 mm in 2023, 516.9 mm in 2022, and 1,169.7 mm in 2021. With consistent rainfall since May, Delhi has already surpassed the 1,000 mm mark in annual rainfall this year.

September alone brought 136.1 mm of rain, higher than the monthly normal of 123.5 mm. Earlier in the season, the city saw its wettest May on record, 186.4 mm against the usual 30.7 mm, followed by an above-normal June 107.1 mm, a rainier-than-usual July 259.3 mm, and an exceptionally wet August 400.1 mm, the highest in 15 years. The city experienced three heavy rainfall days: July 29, 68.1 mm, August 9, 79 mm and August 15, 79.4 mm.

District-wise, Central Delhi reported the highest rainfall at 950 mm, while South Delhi received the least at 550.3 mm – still above the deficit mark. No district recorded a shortfall, according to the data.

Since September 20, dry northwesterly winds have dominated the region, driving up temperatures.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi's maximum settled at 35.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, while the minimum was 24 degrees Celsius.

Air quality remained in the "moderate" category, with the 24-hour average AQI at 120, slightly better than Tuesday's 126. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

