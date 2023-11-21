'On War Footing': Uttarakhand Chief Minister On Evacuating All Workers Safely From Tunnel

He also said that state and central agencies are engaged in rescue operations are working tirelessly.

Amid the ongoing efforts to rescue the workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that they are working on a war footing to evacuate all the workers safely.

"As part of the ongoing rescue operation to rescue workers trapped inside the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, a 6-inch-diameter pipeline has been successfully laid across the debris. Now through this, food items, medicines and other goods will be easily sent to the workers as per the requirement." CM Dhami posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He further said that the central agencies, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and state administration teams engaged in rescue operations are working tirelessly.

"We are working on a war footing to evacuate all the workers safely," Uttarakhand CM said.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway to rescue the stranded victim.

On the ninth day of rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site here, rescuers achieved a 'breakthrough' by pushing a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed portion, where 41 labourers are trapped.

Through this 6-inch alternative lifeline, hot Khichdi was sent to the stranded workers for the first time since they were trapped.

On November 12, it was reported that a collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers. As per the government, the labourers are trapped in the 2 km-long tunnel portion, which is complete, including concrete work that provides safety to the workers.

Electricity and water are available in the tunnel, and workers are provided food items and medicines through a 4-inch compressor pipeline.

Earlier in the day, rescue operation in-charge Colonel Deepak Patil said that although their 'main challenge' is evacuating trapped men through a 900-mm pipe, which will be attempted later, food, mobiles, and chargers will be sent inside the tunnel through the 6-inch lifeline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the rescue operations underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)