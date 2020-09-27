Please Don't Shoot Me: Wanted Criminal With Placard Surrenders To UP Police

The criminal arrived at the Nakhasa police station in the afternoon. (Representational)

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest surrendered to the police here on Sunday with a confession placard saying "don't shoot me" hanging around his neck, officials said.

The criminal, identified as Naeem, arrived at the Nakhasa police station in the afternoon.

"I feel afraid of Sambhal Police. I confess my mistakes. I am surrendering. Please do not shoot me," the placard read.

Station House Officer Dharmpal Singh said Naeem has also been charged under the Gangsters Act.